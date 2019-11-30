SC’s new roster: PILs to be heard by CJI, three most senior judges

PILs filed in the Supreme Court will now be heard by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde or the three most senior judges of the court.

Advertising

According to the new roster of work notified by the apex court, besides CJI Bobde, the PILs may also be marked to Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, and R F Nariman.

The CJI will also hear matters of contempt, election, habeas corpus, social justice, direct and indirect tax cases besides criminal matters and cases related to commissions of inquiry and company law, among others.

The bench headed by Justice Ramana would deal among others with matters pertaining to armed forces, paramilitary, compensation, criminal and ordinary civil matters.

Advertising

Petitions arising out of land acquisition and requisition matters, and others will go to the bench headed by Justice Mishra.

Besides PIL matters, Justice Nariman would also look into cases of family law.