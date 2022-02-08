Can’t enter policy domain, says SC, asks NEET-PG aspirants to approach govt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked NEET-PG aspirants who had approached it seeking extension of deadline for internship for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes to instead give a representation to the government.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud declined to intervene further in the matter. The bench said the court will enter policy domain if it were to delve into issues raised by the petitioners.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, said that “since issues raised will involve determination of facts and entering policy domain, ends of justice will be met by making a representation to the Health Ministry, showing the hardship being faced by students”. The court asked the government to consider the representation expeditiously, within one week of its submission.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said many of them are on Covid-19 duty, due to which they could not start their internships early. Different institutes in different states are prescribing different dates to start internship, he submitted and urged the court to extend the cut-off date by three months.

But the court said, “Entering this will become entering a policy domain”.

Rohatgi pointed out that the exam scheduled for March has been extended to May 21, 2022, on account of hardships faced by the candidates. Accordingly, the internship deadline should also be extended, he contended.

But the bench said it will record the statement based on hardship, and the petitioners can make representation to the Centre and request that the prayer be considered a little sympathetically.

Disposing of the plea, the court said one of the grounds on which it was moved was because there was a clash of NEET PG 2021 counselling and 2022 exam, but this has been resolved with the exams being postponed.

The bench said it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.