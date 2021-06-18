Student-activists’ bail: SC says need to examine HC interpretation of UAPA, but no stay for now

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on the petition filed by the Delhi Police challenging the bail granted to student-activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha by the Delhi High Court. The apex court said it was not interfering with HC’s order at this stage, but added that the verdict would not be treated as a precedent and shall not be relied upon by any party before any court.

The bench headed by Justice Hemant Gupta said the way the UAPA had been interpreted by the HC would probably require examination by the top court.

It expressed surprise at the 100 pages of judgment given in response to a bail application.

The Delhi Police had moved the top court on Thursday, a day after the HC granted bail to three student-activists in connection with the northeast Delhi riots case. The three had been in jail for over a year after being charged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The student-activists have been given four weeks time to file a response.