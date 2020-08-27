‘Don’t want particular community to be targeted for COVID spread’: SC no to Muharram procession

Shias mourn Muharram to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

The Supreme Court Thursday declined permission for carrying out Muharram procession, saying a general direction for the entire country would lead to chaos and may result in a particular community getting targeted for spreading coronavirus, news agency PTI reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asked the Lucknow-based Shia leader Syed Kalbe Jawad to approach the Allahabad High Court with the limited prayer of holding the procession in Lucknow.

“You are asking for a general order and then if we allow this there will be chaos. Particular community will be targeted for spreading COVID. We don’t want that. We as a court cannot risk the health of all the people,” the bench, which heard the matter through video conferencing, said. Read this article in Malayalam

Muharram, which falls on August 29 this year, is observed by Shia Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala.

The apex court’s remark comes nearly a week after the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court stated that the members of Tablighi Jamaat were made “scapegoat” and that the action against them was an “indirect warning to Indian Muslims” after the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“A political government tries to find a scapegoat when there is a pandemic or calamity and the circumstances show that there is a probability that these foreigners were chosen to make them a scapegoat,” the court had said, in its order on three separate petitions by the 29 foreigners, charged with violating their visa terms and Epidemic Act guidelines, and the six Indians accused of granting them shelter in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Many participants of the congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat, a Sunni Islamic missionary movement, in mid-March tested positive for COVID-19, and thousands then spread to different parts of the country, including some foreign nationals. Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where the congregation took place, became a national hotspot.

On June 16, the Madras High Court had also granted bail to 31 Jamaat members from abroad, asking the government to facilitate their return. “Instead of doing so, if the respondents insist on detaining the petitioners and prosecuting them, it can only be characterised as unreasonable, unjust and unfair,” the court had noted.

