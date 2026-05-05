Cabinet clears Bill to increase strength of SC judges to 38 from 34

AHEAD OF the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a Bill to increase the strength of judges in Supreme Court from the existing 34 to 38.

In a statement, the government said the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, to increase the strength of the court by four.

Currently, the Act provides for a maximum of 33 judges of the Supreme Court, excluding the Chief Justice of India. The amendment increases that to 37 judges, excluding the CJI.

“The increase in the number of Judges will allow the Supreme Court to function more efficiently and effectively, ensuring speedy justice. The expenditure on salary of Judges and supporting staff and other facilities will be met from the Consolidated Fund of India,” the government said.