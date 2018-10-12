Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
We cannot order everybody to be a vegetarian, says Supreme Court

The apex court was hearing a PIL by two NGOs seeking a ban on export of meat.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 12, 2018 2:31:43 pm
"We cannot issue an order that everybody should be a vegetarian," Justice Lokur said.

In a stinging remark, the Supreme Court Friday said it cannot issue an order for everyone to become a vegetarian.

While hearing a public interest litigation by two NGOs, Healthy Wealthy Ethical World and Guide India Trust, seeking a ban on export of meat, a single judge bench of Justice Madan B Lokur asked, “Do you want everybody in this country to be a vegetarian?”

Justice Lokur added, “We cannot issue an order that everybody should be a vegetarian.” The court slated the next hearing for February next year.

Last year, the apex court had put on hold the Narendra Modi-led government’s notification, banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The Centre had banned the sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and had restricted cattle trade to farm owners.

