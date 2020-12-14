Supreme Court may hear plea to remove farmers from Delhi’s borders on Dec 16

The plea said the protesters are “blocking the roads for all the emergency/medical services” required in the national capital for those affected by the virus.

THE SUPREME COURT is likely to hear on December 16 a law student’s plea seeking direction to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting on Delhi’s borders and shift them to a designated place in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and hardships to commuters.

According to the cause list, which shows the court’s list of business, the plea by Rishabh Sharma will be considered by a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramaian.

In his plea, Sharma said that “because of the ongoing protest at the Delhi borders, the roads have been blocked by the protesters and closed border points, which have affected vehicular traffic and people who are traveling to and from Delhi to get medical treatment in reputed government/private hospitals situated in Delhi are also affected”.

