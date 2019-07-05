Supreme Court may hear plea seeking deportation of illegal migrants

The Supreme Court next week is likely to hear a petition seeking identification and deportation of immigrants who have entered India illegally.

The plea by Delhi BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay was mentioned on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta who agreed to take it up after it was pointed out that it has been pending since 2017.

Upadhyay’s petition claims that a huge number of illegal migrants, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, have not only threatened the demographic structure of bordering districts but seriously impaired security and national integration.