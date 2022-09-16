Marital rape: SC notice to Centre on plea challenging Delhi HC split verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on petitions challenging the Delhi High Court’s split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape. Agreeing to club together all pending matters regarding marital rape, the apex court listed the issue for further hearing in February, 2023, Live Law reported.

On May 11, the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict, with one of the judges favouring striking down the exception in the law that grants protection to husbands from being prosecuted for non-consensual sexual intercourse with their wives, the other refused to hold it unconstitutional.

However, both the judges agreed to grant the certificate of leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in the matter as it involves substantial questions of law that requires a decision from the apex court.