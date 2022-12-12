Defamation suit: Supreme Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking quashing of defamation proceedings against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bar and Bench reported.

Sarma had filed the case against Sisodia after he alleged malpractice in giving contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits at above market rates by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

#SupremeCourt dismisses plea by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeking quashing of defamation proceedings against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sisodia had alleged irregularities in purchase of PPE kits by Sarma’s wife. @himantabiswa @msisodia https://t.co/KQJah7SGKb — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 12, 2022

Sisodia, referring to media reports, had told reporters that while the Assam government procured PPE kits for Rs 600 each from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife and son’s business partners for Rs 990 apiece.

The opposition Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML)-Liberation, RCPI, TMC, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Anchalik Gana Morcha had also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged corruption.

On June 1 this year, digital media organisations – New Delhi-based ‘The Wire’ and Guwahati-based ‘The Crosscurrent’ had in a joint investigative report claimed that the Assam government had placed four Covid-19 related emergency medical supply orders, most likely without following proper process.