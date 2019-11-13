Supreme Court Today Live Updates: SC verdict on Rafale, Sabarimala review petitions tomorrow

All eyes are on the Supreme Court this week as it is expected to deliver several judgments in crucial cases. With Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retiring this weekend, he has just three remaining working days. The Court will pronounce its verdicts on the Rafale and Sabarimala review petitions on Thursday.

The apex court Wednesday upheld the Karnataka Speaker’s decision to disqualify 17 MLAs from the 16th Legislative Assembly in July this year. A three-judge bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari, however, said the Speaker was not empowered the disqualify the MLAs till the end of the term, thereby allowing them to contest the upcoming bye-elections on December 5.

At 2 pm today, a Constitutional Bench headed by CJI Gogoi and comprising Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna will rule on whether the Supreme Court and the office of the Chief Justice of India are “public authorities” under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The same Bench will also examine the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Finance Act, 2017, which affect the composition and functioning of various Tribunals.

Also read | Five key judgments CJI Gogoi has to deliver before retirement