Supreme Court Today Live Updates: SC verdict on Rafale, Sabarimala review petitions tomorrow
Supreme Court Today Live News Updates: With three working days remaining before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires this weekend, all eyes are on the top court.
All eyes are on the Supreme Court this week as it is expected to deliver several judgments in crucial cases. With Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retiring this weekend, he has just three remaining working days. The Court will pronounce its verdicts on the Rafale and Sabarimala review petitions on Thursday.
The apex court Wednesday upheld the Karnataka Speaker’s decision to disqualify 17 MLAs from the 16th Legislative Assembly in July this year. A three-judge bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari, however, said the Speaker was not empowered the disqualify the MLAs till the end of the term, thereby allowing them to contest the upcoming bye-elections on December 5.
At 2 pm today, a Constitutional Bench headed by CJI Gogoi and comprising Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna will rule on whether the Supreme Court and the office of the Chief Justice of India are “public authorities” under the Right to Information Act, 2005.
The same Bench will also examine the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Finance Act, 2017, which affect the composition and functioning of various Tribunals.
JUST IN | SC verdict on Rafale, Sabarimala review petitions tomorrow
The Supreme Court will deliver two crucial verdicts on Thursday. A five-judge Constitution Bench will examine a batch of petitions seeking a review of its September 2018 ruling that had lifted a ban on menstruating women from entering the Sabarimala temple. Separately, a three-judge Bench will pronounce its judgment on a clutch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 judgment, which had dismissed the pleas challenging India’s agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets.
Disqualification of Karnataka MLAs: A timeline
In July this year, then Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 MLAs from the Congress and JDS after they defected to the BJP in a bid to topple the H D Kumaraswamy government. The Speaker's decision was in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also referred to as the anti-defection law. The December 5 bypolls are a test for the BSY government, which needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in power. Here's a timeline of events.
SC said there is growing trend of Speaker acting against duty of being neutral. Also horse trading & corrupt practices associated with defection & change of loyalty for lure of office have not stopped. This denied citizens of stable governments @IndianExpress
Shiv Sena won't move SC against Maharashtra Governor's refusal for additional time
In other news, the Shiv Sena has reconsidered moving the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Governor's decision not to grant the party additional time to form the government in the state. On Tuesday, the party had said it would file a petition in the court at 10.30 am this morning. However, the party said it is deciding on filing a fresh petition against President's rule. For more on the Maharashtra government formation, click here.
SC says Speaker not empowered to disqualify MLAs
The Supreme Court has held that the Speaker of a Legislative Assembly is not empowered to disqualify any member till the end of the term. This means, lawmakers who are disqualified under the anti-defection law cannot be barred from contesting elections during the tenure of the incumbent legislative Assembly.
SC said that under existing Constitutional mandate, Speaker not empowered to disqualify any member till the end of the term. @IndianExpress
SC verdict on disqualified Karnataka MLAs: How it will impact BSY government
The Supreme Court's verdict today will have a bearing on the B S Yediyurappa government in Karnataka. In the 224-member House, BSY currently has the support of 106 MLAs. Bypolls to 15 of 17 vacant seats will be held on December 5. The BJP has to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in power. With the Supreme Court's decision to allow the rebel MLAs to contest the polls, it is now to be seen whether the BJP will field them as its nominees.
Karnataka MLAs allowed to contest December 5 bypolls
The Supreme Court has allowed the 17 Karnataka MLAs to contest the upcoming bypolls on December 5. The Speaker had previously barred them from contesting election during the tenure of the current Assembly, which is until 2023. The MLAs are now hopeful to contest the elections as BJP candidates.
JUST IN | SC upholds disqualification of Karnataka MLAs
The Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka Speaker’s decision to disqualify 17 MLAs from the 16th Legislative Assembly. However, the three-judge bench has struck down the provision fixing a time period for which they will remain disqualified.
Suoreme Court upholds Karnataka speaker’s decision disqualifying 17 MLAs.. But strikes down the provision fixing a time period for which they will remain disqualified @IndianExpress
Why SC verdict in Karnataka MLA disqualification case matters
A three-judge Bench will shortly deliver its verdict on the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs. It had reserved its judgment in the case on October 25. Today's verdict will have a bearing on the December 5 bypolls to 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Assembly, and on the future of the BJP government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Here's why.
Anti-defection law, RTI Act, Finance Act — SC to deliver several crucial verdicts today
The Supreme Court today is expected to deliver its judgment in several crucial cases. Follow our live blog through the day as we bring you the latest news and updates.
At 10.30 am, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will decide on the disqualification of MLAs from the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly by the then Speaker in July this year under the anti-defection law, and subsequently barred from contesting elections during the tenure of the current Assembly (which is until 2023).
In the afternoon, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice N V Ramana, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will deliver its verdict on an appeal by the Supreme Court’s Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) against a Delhi High Court ruling in January 2010 which held that the Supreme Court and CJI are “public authorities” under the Right to Information Act, 2005.
Five key judgments CJI Ranjan Gogoi has to deliver before retirement
It’s not really a break from the past for Chief Justices of India to keep a bank of key judgments in the tow for the last month before their retirement. Click here to see what's in store for CJI Ranjan Gogoi on his last three working days.
