Supreme Court LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi biopic, Rahul Gandhi contempt proceedings, Tik Tok ban

The Election Commission Monday will submit its decision in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court in connection with the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic. The poll body was asked to watch the film and taken an informed decision on whether to ban its pan India release. Acting on complaints from political parties, including the Congress, the EC had stalled its release. The makers of the Bollywood film starring Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi had moved the apex court challenging the decision.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his reply today after the apex court had sought an explanation from him for allegedly attributing to the top court certain remarks in its Rafale order. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who filed a contempt plea againt Rahul, contended that the Congress president had attributed his own statements about ‘chowkidar chor hai’ to the court ruling.

The apex court will also hear a plea moved by the makers of Chinese app Tik Tok against the India-wide ban imposed by the Madras High Court.