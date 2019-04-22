Toggle Menu
Supreme Court LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi biopic, Rahul Gandhi contempt proceedings, Tik Tok banhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/supreme-court-live-updates-cji-ranjan-gogoi-pm-narendra-modi-biopic-rahul-gandhi-rafale-contempt-proceedings-tik-tok-ban-mha-surveillance-order-5687641/

Supreme Court LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi biopic, Rahul Gandhi contempt proceedings, Tik Tok ban

Supreme Court LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his reply today after the apex court had sought an explanation from him for allegedly attributing to the top court certain remarks in its Rafale order.

Will send ex-Ranbaxy promoters to jail if there is order violation: SC on arbitral award
Supreme Court LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his reply today after the apex court had sought an explanation from him for allegedly attributing to the top court certain remarks in its Rafale order.

The Election Commission Monday will submit its decision in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court in connection with the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic. The poll body was asked to watch the film and taken an informed decision on whether to ban its pan India release. Acting on complaints from political parties, including the Congress, the EC had stalled its release. The makers of the Bollywood film starring Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi had moved the apex court challenging the decision.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his reply today after the apex court had sought an explanation from him for allegedly attributing to the top court certain remarks in its Rafale order. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who filed a contempt plea againt Rahul, contended that the Congress president had attributed his own statements about ‘chowkidar chor hai’ to the court ruling.

The apex court will also hear a plea moved by the makers of Chinese app Tik Tok against the India-wide ban imposed by the Madras High Court.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In Kerala, homeless move into own flats
2 Arun Jaitley backs CJI Ranjan Gogoi, slams complaint and ‘institution disruptors’
3 Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Four Indians killed, hotel targeted near Indian High Commission