Supreme Court to live stream Constitution Bench hearings from Sept 27: report

The Supreme Court has decided to live stream hearings in cases presided over by a Constitution Bench from September 27, the Bar and Bench reported. According to sources quoted by the legal news portal, the apex court will telecast the proceedings on YouTube and soon develop its own platform to live stream the cases.

The decision was taken during a full court meeting convened by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday.

In a first, the Supreme Court had telecast its proceedings live on the day erstwhile CJI N V Ramana retired on NIC’s webcast portal.

Meanwhile, during the full court meeting yesterday, it was also decided that the Court would tweak its new system of listing cases for hearing. Sources told The Indian Express that as opposed to hearing fresh matters within a span of two hours post-lunch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays, fresh matters remaining unheard on Tuesday afternoon would be carried over for hearing on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

The new listing pattern was seen as an attempt to reduce the rising backlog of cases and ensure faster listing of fresh matters.