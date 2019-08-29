Supreme Court likely get new judges, collegium clears four names

The Supreme Court is likely to get four new judges after the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is learnt to have cleared the elevation of Justices V Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy.

In August, a bill to increase the number of judges in the top court from 30 to 33 was passed in Parliament after CJI Gogoi requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the number of Supreme Court judges.

Due to paucity of judges, the required number of Constitution Benches to decide important cases were not being formed, the CJI had said.

In a letter to Modi, CJI Gogoi wrote, “I request you to kindly consider, on top priority, to augment the judge strength in the SC appropriately so that it can function more efficiently and effectively as it will go a long way to attain the ultimate goal of rendering timely justice to the litigant public.”

As of now, the Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 30 judges and the Chief Justice of India. The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 was last amended in 2009 to increase the judges strength from 25 to 30 (excluding the CJI).