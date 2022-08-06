scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Supreme Court lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

On Friday, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and J B Pardiwala said that there appeared to be no logical reasoning to allow a married woman to do so under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy [MTP] Act, 1971, and Rules framed under it, but denying the same to unmarried women, even though the risk is same for both.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 11:53:43 pm
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Union Health Ministry, said the question is not about being married or unmarried but about the woman's well-being, as 24 weeks is not easy. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court’s decision to permit a 25-year-old unmarried woman to terminate her pregnancy of 24 weeks may soon open the doors to extend the relief to all unmarried women.

On Friday, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and J B Pardiwala said that there appeared to be no logical reasoning to allow a married woman to do so under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy [MTP] Act, 1971, and Rules framed under it, but denying the same to unmarried women, even though the risk is same for both.

“An unmarried woman who suffers a pregnancy beyond 20 weeks can suffer the same mental anguish as the married woman. Why should she be excluded from termination up to 24 weeks if a married woman is allowed to do it,” Justice Chandrachud said. “We have to also move ahead when there is so much development around this. We are responsible for jurisprudential evolution.”

The bench said it can strike down the restrictive clause “for being manifestly arbitrary”, which in turn would allow extending the benefit of terminating pregnancy above 20 weeks to unmarried women as well. “Mental health is important. If we strike down the words…benefit of termination on grounds of mental anguish can be extended to even above 20 weeks,” the court observed. “Then rules will not be restrictive. That is a way to get around it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

Referring to the MTP Act, the court pointed to the intent of the legislature while it amended the law in 2021 and said the amended Act used the word ‘partner’, and not ‘husband’. “So it concerns [relationships] outside marriage as well,” it said.

Rule 3B of the law recognises certain categories of women — such as divorcees, widows, minors, disabled and mentally ill women, and survivors of sexual assault or rape — as being entitled to medically terminate pregnancy in particular situations, but this does not include unmarried women.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Union Health Ministry, said the question is not about being married or unmarried but about the woman’s well-being, as 24 weeks is not easy.

The court asked the ASG to give suggestions on how to deal with it and posted the case for hearing next week.

Justice Chandrachud remarked that the case had caused him a lot of intellectual anguish and added that now “we think how to craft the judgment, as it has to speak intellectually”.

On July 22, the SC had allowed an unmarried woman from Manipur, whose relationship status changed during the pregnancy, to terminate her 24-week foetus. “We are of the view that allowing the petitioner to suffer an unwanted pregnancy will go against the Parliamentary intent, and benefits under the Act cannot be denied to her only on the basis of her being unmarried. The distinction between a married and an unmarried woman has no nexus to the object sought to be achieved by Parliament,” the court had said in an interim order.

The woman had approached the apex court after the High Court denied her the relief. She had told the court that the pregnancy was a result of a consensual relationship, and that she decided to terminate the pregnancy as her relationship had failed.

The woman stated that she is the eldest of five siblings and her parents are agriculturists. The petitioner stated that she holds a BA degree and, in the absence of a source of livelihood, she would be unable to raise and nurture a child.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 11:53:43 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: PM Modi meets Jagdeep Dhankhar, congratulates him on being elected next V-P

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement