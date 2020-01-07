Lawyers read out Preamble at Supreme Court lawns; Bar Association condemns JNU violence

Lawyers read the Preamble to the Constitution at the Supreme Court lawns on Tuesday. (Source: LiveLaw) Lawyers read the Preamble to the Constitution at the Supreme Court lawns on Tuesday. (Source: LiveLaw)

On the backdrop of massive nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship law, a group of lawyers Tuesday read out the Preamble to the Constitution of India in unison at the Supreme Court lawns.

Copies of the Preamble were distributed to the lawyers and the impromptu gathering dispersed immediately after reading it. Among those present were senior advocates Sanjay Parekh, Prashant Bhushan and Kamini Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association issued a statement condemning the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where a group of masked persons barged inside the campus with rods and sledgehammers, thrashing students and teachers and wreaking havoc on infrastructure.

“The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association today resolved to strongly condemn the violence against JNU students by anti-social elements. It further resolved to condemn the inaction on the part of Delhi Police, and called upon authorities to act and ensure that the Rule of Law prevailed,” the statement said.

On Sunday evening, masked men went on a rampage inside Jawaharlal Nehru University, leaving 31 students, two teachers and two guards injured in the mayhem that lasted close to three hours. Delhi police are yet to make a single arrest in the case.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was among the injured and received 16 stitches for her wounds at AIIMS, alleged it was an organised attack, and some “RSS-affiliated professors” were promoting the violence.

The Delhi Police has faced flack for naming people attacked in the violence in its FIR. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said,“…they made an attempt to kill that union president. First thing is that inquiry should look into how did the police allow them. Secondly, what did the vice-chancellor do. Thirdly, even the police allowed safe passage for goonda elements,” PTI reported.

