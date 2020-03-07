SC land acquisition case: Ruling that got overturned was precedent in 999 cases

After Friday’s verdict, the fate of the 999 cases that relied upon the Pune Municipal Corporation ruling is once again in question. After Friday’s verdict, the fate of the 999 cases that relied upon the Pune Municipal Corporation ruling is once again in question.

By ruling Friday that land acquisition proceedings under the 1894 Act will not lapse if compensation payable to the landowner has been tendered by depositing it in the treasury and not in the court or with the landowner, the Supreme Court has overruled its own 2014 ruling that was considered “settled law” and was widely followed.

In 2014, a three-judge bench, in the case of Pune Municipal Corporation & Anr v Harakchand Misrimal Solanki & Ors, while interpreting Section 24 of the new 2013 Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation Act (LAAR), had held that land acquisition proceedings initiated under the 1894 Act would automatically lapse, and would have to be initiated again under the new 2013 law if the developer had not taken control of the land for five years, or if compensation was not paid to displaced farmers. The 2014 ruling had held that compensation would be deemed as “paid” only if it was deposited in the court, and not the treasury.

If proceedings lapsed under the old law, the acquisition process would be initiated again under the new law, allowing the owner to get higher compensation.

According to legal database Manupatra, the 2014 Pune Municipal Corporation case has been followed as a precedent in at least 999 cases — 29 Supreme Court cases and 970 cases by various High Courts across the country till questions were raised about the correctness of the case in February 2018 in Indore Development Authority vs Shailendra.

After Friday’s verdict, the fate of the 999 cases that relied upon the Pune Municipal Corporation ruling is once again in question.

“Resultantly, the decision rendered in Pune Municipal Corporation & Anr. (supra) is hereby overruled and all other decisions in which Pune Municipal Corporation (supra) has been followed, are also overruled,” the Constitution Bench said in its ruling.

As per the law, decisions of the court that have attained finality cannot be reopened. The doctrine of res judicata bars reopening of the same issue by the same parties once a ruling has been made. However, decisions rendered by the High Court can still be challenged before the Supreme Court and decisions of the SC can be reviewed by the court itself.

“In my view, the cases have attained finality. However, if the government wants to reopen a particular case and challenge it before the SC, it has to explain the delay,” said Suhrith Parthasarathy, an advocate practising in the Madras High Court. “For condoning the delay, it would be absurd for the state to make an argument that the interpretation of the law has changed,” he said.

For cases currently pending before High Courts and the Supreme Court, the new interpretation would apply. “Normally, it is understood that a new interpretation of the law will be prospective and would not affect cases that have attained finality. However, for cases where the High Court relied on the 2014 verdict and if they are currently under challenge before the SC, then the HC rulings ought to be reversed,” said a government lawyer who did not wish to be identified.

The three-judge bench 2018 ruling in the Indore Development Authority case was in fact the first ruling that disagreed with the 2014 verdict, also by a three-judge bench that was delivered by then CJI R M Lodha, Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

In a 2:1 majority ruling, a bench comprising Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel, Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar invalidated the 2014 judgment and declared it “per incuriam”, or lacking in regard for the law and facts. Justice Shantanagoudar wrote a dissenting opinion, although he agreed with the majority judgement’s interpretation of the law and said it was not proper for a three-judge bench to declare the verdict of another three-judge bench per incuriam and the case must be referred to a larger bench for clarity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.