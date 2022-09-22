scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Karnataka hijab row

Senior Advocate Dushayant Dave, representing Muslim appellants in the Supreme Court, said, "For those who are believers it (hijab) is essential. For those who are not believers it's not essential."

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the order on various petitions challenging Karnataka High Court upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutes.

Senior Advocate Dushayant Dave, representing Muslim appellants in the Supreme Court, said, “For those who are believers it (hijab) is essential. For those who are not believers it’s not essential.”

The Karnataka High Court had upheld a Karnataka government order on March 15, authorising government colleges in the state to ban the wearing of hijab by Muslim girl students in college campus.

Earlier, Muslim appellants who have challenged the Karnataka hijab ban told the SC on Monday that the “directive” against wearing the apparel in schools is “part of…pattern…to marginalise minority communities”.

Also read |Hearing on Hijab row: Ban part of pattern to marginalise minorities, SC told

“This is not about uniform…by series of acts of commission and acts of omission that have happened, unfortunately…I’m not blaming any individual or anything, but these acts of commission and omission show that there is a pattern to marginalise the minority communities. Part of this pattern is this directive,” senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing some of the appellants, told a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

Dave referred to controversies such as “love jihad” and said, “this has to be considered in the light of the kind of atmosphere that we are seeing today, which is going far from being liberal that we have been for 5,000 years”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 01:23:06 pm
Next Story

Durga Puja: Idol made of ‘ashtadhatu’ in Kolkata stands at 11 feet, weighs over 1000 kg

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement