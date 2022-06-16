Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffers ‘heart attack’, rushed to Delhi

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Supreme Court Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a ‘heart attack’ in Himachal Pradesh. He is being taken to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance for treatment.
Justice Shah has served as Chief Justice of Patna High Court and is also a former judge of Gujarat High Court. He was appointed as a judge of Supreme Court on November 2, 2018, and is scheduled to retire on May 15, 2023.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.