Thursday, June 16, 2022
Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffers ‘heart attack’, rushed to Delhi

Justice MR Shah is being taken to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance for treatment.

Supreme Court Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a ‘heart attack’ in Himachal Pradesh. He is being taken to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance for treatment.

Justice Shah has served as Chief Justice of Patna High Court and is also a former judge of Gujarat High Court. He was appointed as a judge of Supreme Court on November 2, 2018, and is scheduled to retire on May 15, 2023.

