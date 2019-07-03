Soon, SC judgments in Hindi, Telugu, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi and Odia

The rulings of the Supreme Court will soon be available in six regional languages. The apex court’s website will provide translations of judgments in Hindi, Telugu, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi and Odia by July-end.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has given formal clearance to an indigenously developed software for this purpose. The software was developed by the Court’s “in-house” electronic software wing.

The initial phase of multi-lingual judgments will come in the above six regional languages. These languages have been chosen on the basis of the volume of appeals that comes in from the High Courts of the states where these languages are spoken.

A similar exercise will be undertaken in the second phase as well, the report added.

To start off, matters relating to individual litigants in civil disputes, criminal matters, landlord-tenant issues and matrimonial discord will be undertaken for regional language translations.

In a 2017 Kochi conference, President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted the need to deliver court judgments in regional languages, so that non-English speakers are benefited.