Supreme Court judgment on Rafale deal diminished judiciary’s credibility: Arun Shourie

Senior journalist and former Union Minister Arun Shourie said Friday that the Supreme Court judgment on the plea on Rafale deal, of which he was one of the petitioners, had only diminished judiciary’s credibility.

Advertising

He was replying to a question if he regretted having moved the apex court in Rafale deal while talking to journalists on the sidelines of a journalism award function here.

“No, no. Why should I regret? In fact the ruling that came had only diminished judiciary’s credibility. The ruling had contents plagiarised from the government note that was submitted to the court. So we have proved our point,” Shourie said.

He said he was filling a review petition in the matter.

Shourie was here to honour the winners of Late Arvindbabu Deshmukh Patrakarita Puraskar, instituted in the memory of former Maharashtra Congress chief Ranjit Deshmukh’s father.

Shourie lamented that only a couple of newspapers and news channels are left in the country that are doing the job expected from journalists. “Journalism has been reduced to taking opinions from two sides. That’s all. Rest have become instrument of government propaganda. No effort is made to read and get the facts. Like in Rafale case, all you needed to do is just go to internet and read the Defence Procurement Policy and Offset Policy to know the truth. But that is not done.”

He added, “duty of journalists is to speak truth to the power and also to the people. A dog with a bone in his mouth can’t bark. The question is not what (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi does. The question is what you do. The rulers would always want you to believe in what they, and not what you, believe in. So only your authenticity will lend you credibility.”

“Earlier, people like Ramnath Goenka would dabble in real estate business to be able to run his paper. Now, people run their papers to help their businesses. The problem is journalist have become rich,” he also said.

Advertising

Senior journalists Uday Nirgudkar from IBN Lokmat, Sunil Chawke from Maharashtra Times, Nishant Sarvankar and N M Joshi from Loksatta, Vijay Bawiskar of Lokmat, Deepa Kadam of Sakal, Vijay Gaikwad of Agrovan and Ramrao Jagtap from e-media portal Aksharnama were honoured with the award. Senior journalist and Editor of Lokmat Suresh Dwadashiwar was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award.