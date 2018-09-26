Supreme Court judgment on Adultery law tomorrow

Adultery law: The bench had reserved its judgment in August. Adultery law: The bench had reserved its judgment in August.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will deliver its judgement on the petition challenging the constitutional validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had referred the matter to a Constitution bench on the plea claiming that it is discriminatory towards men. The bench had reserved its judgment in August.

Hearing the mater, the apex court questioned the government’s stand defending the adultery law that punishes a man for having a sexual relationship with a married woman without the consent of her husband. The petitioners want Section 497 of the IPC, which punishes only a man for the offence of adultery, to be made gender-neutral.

Adultery is a criminal offence in India and the violation of the same can invite penal consequences of imprisonment for a term which may extend up to five years, or fine, or both.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd