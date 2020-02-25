Six Supreme Court judges down with swine flu

Six Supreme Court judges are down with Swine Flu (H1N1), Justice DY Chandrachud said Tuesday while addressing lawyers in the top court.

This morning, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was seen wearing a mask during a hearing in court. Judges of the Supreme Court held a meeting with Chief Justice SA Bobde and immunisation of judges and court staff has been proposed.

The Sabarimala reference proceedings were rescheduled as two judges on the Constitution bench are unwell. On Monday, one of the judges hearing the Shaheen Bagh case came to hear the case despite being down with swine flu, before postponing it.