Supreme Court gets five more judges, total strength now 32

The Supreme Court got five more judges on Monday, taking its total working strength to 32.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Mishra at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court auditorium on Monday morning.

The SC collegium headed by the CJI had recommended the elevation of the five judges on December 13, 2022.

Justice Mithal was the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court while Justice Karol was the Chief Justice of Patna High Court. Justice P V Sanjay Kumar was the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court while Justices Amanullah and Misra were judges of the Patna and Allahabad High Courts, respectively.

The top court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, was working with 27 judges. With the fresh appointments, the court is left with two vacancies.

Even as its recommendation to elevate the five judges were pending with the government, the Supreme Court collegium had on January 31 recommended the names of Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar for elevation to fill the two remaining vacancies.

Recommending the names of Justices Bindal and Kumar, the collegium, however, made it clear that “the names recommended earlier by the collegium by its resolution dated 13 December 2022 shall have precedence…” and “therefore, the appointments of five judges recommended on 13 December 2022 should be notified separately and earlier in point of time before the two judges recommended by this resolution”.

With more judges set to retire, the court is set to have five more vacancies by the end of June this year.