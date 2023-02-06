scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Supreme Court gets five more judges, total strength now 32

With the appointments of Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Mishra, the Supreme Court now has two vacancies.

Justice Pankaj Mithal being sworn-in as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in New Delhi (PTI)
Listen to this article
Supreme Court gets five more judges, total strength now 32
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court got five more judges on Monday, taking its total working strength to 32.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Mishra at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court auditorium on Monday morning.

The SC collegium headed by the CJI had recommended the elevation of the five judges on December 13, 2022.

Justice Mithal was the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court while Justice Karol was the Chief Justice of Patna High Court. Justice P V Sanjay Kumar was the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court while Justices Amanullah and Misra were judges of the Patna and Allahabad High Courts, respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...

The top court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, was working with 27 judges. With the fresh appointments, the court is left with two vacancies.

Read Opinion |Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar writes: With Centre clearing Collegium’s recommendations, an opportunity to address executive-judiciary impasse

Even as its recommendation to elevate the five judges were pending with the government, the Supreme Court collegium had on January 31 recommended the names of Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar for elevation to fill the two remaining vacancies.

Recommending the names of Justices Bindal and Kumar, the collegium, however, made it clear that “the names recommended earlier by the collegium by its resolution dated 13 December 2022 shall have precedence…” and “therefore, the appointments of five judges recommended on 13 December 2022 should be notified separately and earlier in point of time before the two judges recommended by this resolution”.

Advertisement

With more judges set to retire, the court is set to have five more vacancies by the end of June this year.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 11:49 IST
Next Story

Passenger tweets about smoker on train, netizens unhappy with railways’ response

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close