Supreme Court judge says attempt was made to influence her

Justice Indira Banerjee Justice Indira Banerjee

A Supreme Court judge on Thursday said during a hearing that an attempt was made to influence her in a case. Justice Indira Banerjee, who was elevated to the apex court recently, hinted that someone had tried to reach out on telephone for this, and warned that such incidents would not be taken kindly.

Justice Arun Misra, who was sharing the bench, said that after this development, Justice Banerjee was asking if she should recuse from the case. He pointed out that such actions amount to contempt of court.

Justice Banerjee said that even senior members of the Bar come on the pretext of congratulating a judge and then speak about pending cases. She added that on such occasions, she had told them not to talk about pending matters.

A senior lawyer appearing in the case prayed to the judge not to stop hearing the matter as interested parties would take it as an easy way to get inconvenient judges out of a case. The bench acceded to the request and heard the case and reserved its judgment.

