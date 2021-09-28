Supreme Court judge: Relook colonial laws’ interpretations

DECOLONIALISATION OF the country’s legal system is a constitutional mission, Supreme Court judge Justice P S Narasimha has said, backing Chief Justice of India N V Ramana’s comments about the need to do away with colonial laws and practices.

“The other day I saws a news report in which the Chief Justice said that Indian judicial system is affected so much by colonialism. That is where it actually struck me that decolonialisation is actually a constitutional mission for us. And I could immediately connect myself to the vision the Hon’ble Chief Justice had mentioned and large number of laws, large number of interpretations that we have suffered over 70 years, require a re-look,” he said, adding that this will give a new perspective.

Justice Narasimha was speaking at a felicitation function in honour of the CJI and judges of the Supreme Court organised by the Lady Advocates of the Supreme Court of India here on Sunday.

On September 18, speaking at an event organised by Karnataka State Bar Council, CJI Ramana had made the call for Indianisation of the legal system.

“Very often our justice delivery poses multiple barriers for the common people. The working and style of courts do not sit well with the complexities of India. Our systems practise rules being colonial in origin may not be best suited to the needs of Indian population. The need of the hour is the Indianisation of our legal system,” he had said.