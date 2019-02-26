Supreme Court Judge recuses himself in Sajjan Kumar case

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna Monday recused himself from hearing former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s appeal against his conviction and sentencing by the Delhi High Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“My brother (Justice Khanna) does not want to hear,” Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said as the appeal came up before a bench which also comprised Justice Khanna.

The court went on to direct: “List the matter before a Bench, wherein one of us (Justice Khanna) is not a member.”

Last month, the court had issued notice to the CBI on Kumar’s plea against conviction and seeking bail.

Setting aside his acquittal by a trial court, the Delhi High Court had on December 17, 2018, sentenced the 73-year-old to undergo life imprisonment for the “remainder of his natural life”. Subsequently, he surrendered before a trial court on December 31, 2018, to serve the sentence.