scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Supreme Court judge recuses from hearing plea against ED chief’s tenure extension

The bench, also comprising Justice A S Oka, was hearing petitions filed among others by Congress leaders Jaya Thakur, R S Surjewala and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

Supreme Court judge Justice SK Kaul, ED chief tenure, Justice Kaul, Enforcement Directorate ED, Indian Express, India news, current affairsJustice S K Kaul

Supreme Court judge Justice S K Kaul Friday recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the extension in tenure granted to Enforcement Directorate chief S K Mishra last year.

“I cannot take up the matter,” Justice Kaul said, adding that the matter will be listed before a bench of which he is not part of.

The bench, also comprising Justice A S Oka, was hearing petitions filed among others by Congress leaders Jaya Thakur, R S Surjewala and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

A counsel representing one of the petitioners, meanwhile, said there is an urgency in the matter as the government once again extended Mishra’s tenure Thursday. Justice Kaul said he cannot direct early listing as he has recused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

The bench instead directed that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for necessary orders.

The petitions challenge the amendments made by the government to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act, 2003, through an ordinance on November 14, 2021, giving itself the power to extend the tenure of the ED Director by up to five years.

Mishra was appointed ED Director on November 19, 2018, for two years. On November 13, 2020, this was extended by one year. It was again extended by another year in 2021.

Advertisement

In September 2021, the Supreme Court, dismissing a petition by NGO Common Cause, had refused to interfere with the extension of service granted to Mishra, stating that the CVC Act, 2003 only said that such officers shall hold office for not less than two years which cannot be read to mean not more than two years. The court, however, added, “Though we have upheld the power of the Union of India…, we should make it clear that extension of tenure granted to officers who have attained the age of superannuation should be done only in rare and exceptional cases.” The bench said it did not intend to interfere with the extension of tenure of Mishra “for the reason that his tenure is coming to an end in November, 2021” but added that “no further extension shall be granted to” him beyond that date.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 01:38:59 am
Next Story

Aaditya questions CM Shinde, BMC over scrapping of Rs 5,000-cr tender

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement