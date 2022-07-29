scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Supreme Court judge Justice Khanwilkar retires

Justice Khanwilkar, who was elevated as the apex court judge in May 2016, delivered several path-breaking judgements

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 6:01:07 pm
Justice Khanwilkar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court and he assumed charge on May 13, 2016. (Source: main.sci.gov.in)

Justice A M Khanwilkar, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, retired on Friday and thanked bar association leaders for their “love and affection”.

“As parting words I will only say thank you to all for the love and affection. Thank you so much. God bless you,” Justice Khanwilkar said.

He was sitting with Chief Justice N V Ramana and two other judges at the time of the rising of the ceremonial bench. Justice Khanwilkar, who was elevated as the apex court judge on May 13, 2016, delivered several path-breaking judgements and was part of benches which rendered many important verdicts during his over five-year-long tenure.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh recalled his association with Justice Khanwilkar as an apex court lawyer and judge of the high court and the Supreme Court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...

“It is always difficult for us when a judge retires. It is more difficult when a judge, who has been part of us, retires. He has been there as a colleague of ours. As members of this Bar, we used to share our chambers in the same corridor in the Supreme Court. We saw him rise to become a High Court judge then come back here as the Supreme Court judge,” Singh said.

Also Read |Delhi HC seeks police stand on interim bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

Terming Justice Khanwilkar as “workaholic”, the SCBA president said the Bar feels that the age of 65 years is very young for a Supreme Court judge to retire and “at 70 should definitely be there”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared through virtual mode due to coronavirus infection, said the Attorney General is also down with COVID-19 and hence he would be expressing the views on Justice Khanwilkar.

“We will really miss Justice Khanwilkar. We will miss the smile on his face. Everyone will agree with me that even while dismissing a petition, he would do this with a smile on his face and we never left the courtroom with bitterness,” the law officer said.

Many senior advocates including Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi were present on the occasion.

“It has been an honour and pleasure of knowing My Lord Justice Khanwilkar now for almost four decades as a colleague…and then appearing before him in a different avatar…I would say only one thing that please treat it as the beginning of a second inning and not a retirement,” Salve said.

Also Read |AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

The SCBA would hold a function in the evening to formally bid farewell to Justice Khanwilkar.

Justice Khanwilkar has been part of several path-breaking verdicts including in the Aadhaar case and the one upholding SIT’s clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the 2002 riots. He also penned the verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s powers to arrest, attach property, search and seize under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and was part of several constitution benches of the apex court which delivered important judgements.

Born on July 30, 1957 in Pune, Justice Khanwilkar did LLB from a law college in Mumbai. He was enrolled as an advocate in February 1982 and later appointed an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000. He was appointed the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on April 4, 2013, and later the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on November 24, 2013.

Justice Khanwilkar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court and he assumed charge on May 13, 2016.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

'Guilty until proven innocent’, taxes fund luxury trips, and BJP draws flak

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DG...
Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DG...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Good Luck Jerry review

This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Indian medical students from China, Ukraine can appear for FMGE, says panel

Indian medical students from China, Ukraine can appear for FMGE, says panel

Renuka Singh gets three quick wickets, Australia struggle
CWG 2022 Day 1 LIVE

Renuka Singh gets three quick wickets, Australia struggle

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
PB Mehta writes

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Case Study of the week: The impact of social media on young India's mental health
UPSC Essentials

Case Study of the week: The impact of social media on young India's mental health

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement