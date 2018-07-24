Supreme Court judge appointed to probe scam at Railway Claims Tribunal

The scope of the probe by Justice Lalit would be to determine wrongdoings by the tribunal judge. The scope of the probe by Justice Lalit would be to determine wrongdoings by the tribunal judge.

THE CHIEF Justice of India has appointed senior Supreme Court judge, Justice Uday U Lalit, to probe the alleged scam worth Rs 50 crore at the Patna Bench of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) detected earlier this year.

Separately, the Railway Board is also in the process of referring the case to the CBI, it is learnt.

This comes five months after the Railway ministry wrote to the CJI’s office, as per the procedures, for the probe. The Indian Express had on January 16 reported that the then sitting judge of the Patna bench, R K Mittal, was found guilty of financial impropriety worth Rs 50 crore according to an internal probe.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued last Friday.

The scope of the probe by Justice Lalit would be to determine wrongdoings by the tribunal judge. This is because as per the rules governing the RCT, its judge can only be removed following a probe by a Supreme Court judge. The CBI probe would include aspects related to possible corruption by the local officials from the railways, the Patna Bench as well as the Reserve Bank of India, other banks and lawyers who, according to the charges, were in collusion with Mittal — the whole racket. Mittal has since been transferred to the Ernakulam Bench and the RCT Chairman Justice (Retired) K Kannan had written to the Railway ministry to suspend him pending the outcome of the judicial probe.

After scrutinising almost 1,000 cases processed by the tribunal in Patna, the internal probe under Kannan had found irregularities like double filing of cases for compensation claims amounting in lakhs in each case.

