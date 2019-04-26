SC puts on hold Jayalalithaa death inquiry over Apollo petition

The Supreme Court Friday stayed proceedings of an inquiry commission set up to probe the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The late AIADMK chief had passed away at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai in December 2016. Read in Tamil

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing an appeal by Apollo Hospitals challenging the April 4 order of the Madras High Court rejecting its objection against the ongoing inquiry into the death of the AIADMK leader at the hospital.

“Notice. Stay of further proceedings of the inquiry commission,” the bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016, after being treated for various ailments at Apollo for 75 days from September 22.

In September 2017, the state government had constituted the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry to probe the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and also the treatment provided by the hospital until her demise.

