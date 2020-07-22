Contempt case: SC seeks reply from Prashant Bhushan, Twitter says ready to disable his tweets

The top court will also take up on July 24 another contempt matter against Bhushan and former Editor-In-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal. The top court will also take up on July 24 another contempt matter against Bhushan and former Editor-In-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal.

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought a detailed response from senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a matter related to some of his tweets. The apex court also directed that Twitter Inc be made a party to the contempt proceedings and asked it to file its response in the case.

The matter relates to some tweets made by Bhushan but specific details are not known.

A notice has also been issued to Attorney General KK Venugopal for assistance. The apex court directed that Twitter Inc be made a party, instead of Twitter India, to the contempt proceedings it has initiated suo motu (on its own) and asked the US-based firm to file a response in the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was told by Twitter’s counsel that if the top court directs, then they would disable the alleged contemptuous tweets of Bhushan. The bench, which asked the Attorney General to assist in the matter, has posted the case for hearing on August 5.

The top court will also take up on July 24 another contempt matter against Bhushan and former Editor-In-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal. The 2009 matter pertains to statements by Bhushan against former Chief Justices and the then Chief Justice of India S H Kapadia in an interview to Tehelka.

