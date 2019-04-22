Toggle Menu
SC issues notice to Smriti Irani on Sanjay Nirupam’s plea seeking quashing of defamation complaint against himhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/supreme-court-issues-notice-to-smriti-irani-on-sanjay-nirupams-plea-seeking-quashing-of-defamation-complaint-against-him-5688297/

SC issues notice to Smriti Irani on Sanjay Nirupam’s plea seeking quashing of defamation complaint against him

On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued the notice to Smriti Irani on two appeals filed by the Congress leader.

supreme court, smriti irani, sanjay nirupam, congress, bjp, defamation, indian express news
In one case, the Delhi High Court had quashed the summons issued against Irani in a defamation complaint filed against her by Nirupam. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice to Union minister Smriti Irani in a case pertaining to two cross defamation complaints filed by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and the BJP leader against each other.

In one case, the Delhi High Court had quashed the summons issued against Irani in a defamation complaint filed against her by Nirupam.

The high court, however, had dismissed a similar plea of Nirupam seeking to set aside the summons issued against him in a cross defamation complaint filed by Irani.

The high court, on December 19 last year, had said the case against Nirupam will continue.

On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued the notice to Irani on two appeals filed by the Congress leader.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends custody of Sushen Mohan Gupta till May 3
2 Kerala Win Win Lottery W-509: results to be announced today
3 All SC benches commence judicial proceedings at 10:45am, 15 minutes after usual time