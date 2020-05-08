States should consider home delivery of liquor during lockdown: Supreme Court

People queue outside a liquor shop in Kolkata after lockdown relaxations were announced. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) People queue outside a liquor shop in Kolkata after lockdown relaxations were announced. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that states should consider selling liquor via non-contact means such as home delivery during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“We will not pass any order but the states should consider indirect sale/home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing norms and standards,” Justice Ashok Bhushan, heading a three-judge bench said.

Long queues, extending for a kilometre in some areas, were seen outside liquor stores across the country after the Centre announced lockdown relaxations from May 4. The sale of liquor is part of the overall opening of economic activity that the government is attempting in the third phase of the lockdown, and is expected to earn states much-needed revenue.

Liquor is one of the biggest sources of revenue for most states. In most states, the revenue share of liquor is between 25-40%.

So far, three states—West Bengal, Punjab and Chhattisgarh—have announced home delivery of liquor with an aim to avoid large gatherings at standalone shops. The Delhi government, meanwhile, is discussing the home delivery option, though it has launched a website — http://www.qtoken.in — for people to apply for e-tokens to buy liquor at a pre-decided time.

