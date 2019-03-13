Supreme Court holds lawyer guilty of contempt

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday held a lawyer who had invoked eminent jurist Fali S Nariman’s name while arguing a petition challenging the existing procedure for designating senior advocates guilt of contempt.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran held that the statements by Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara in the course of hearing the matter “directly affect the administration of justice and is contempt in the face of the court”.

On March 5, the bench had taken strong exception to the counsel invoking Fali Nariman’s name while putting forth his contentions.

Justice R F Nariman is the son of Fali Nariman.

Holding him in contempt, the court said, “We are of the view that the only reason for taking the learned Senior Advocate’s name, without there being any relevance to his name in the present case, is to browbeat the court and embarrass one of us.”

It also recalled his past conduct and said, “This is not the first time that this particular advocate has attempted to browbeat and insult judges of this court. In point of fact, the style of this particular advocate is to go on arguing, quoting Latin maxims, and when he finds that the court is not with him, starts becoming abusive.”

Dismissing the petition filed by the National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms, the bench added that “when contempt is committed in the face of the court, judges’ hands are not tied behind their backs. The majesty of this court as well as the administration of justice both demand that contemptuous behavior of this kind be dealt with sternly”.

It said although it could have punished the counsel “by this order itself”, it was issuing notice to him in the interest of justice as to the punishment to be imposed upon him.