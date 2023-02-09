SC to hear tomorrow plea seeking probe into Hindenburg report on Adani Group

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani group of companies.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday.

Tiwari told the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, that a separate plea filed on the issue is scheduled to be listed for hearing on February 10.

He urged the bench that his plea be also heard on Friday along with the separate plea. In his public interest litigation (PIL), Tiwari has also sought directions to set up a special committee to oversee the sanction policy for loans of over Rs 500 crore given to big corporates.

This comes a week after advocate ML Sharma had moved a PIL in the apex court, seeking the prosecution of short seller Nathan Anderson of US-based firm Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the US, for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the “artificial crashing” of the Adani Group’s stock value in the market.

(With inputs from PTI)