Hijab row: SC declines urgent hearing on plea challenging Karnataka HC order

The Supreme Court Friday declined urgent hearing to a petition challenging the Karnataka High Court’s interim order in the hijab matter. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, said it would take up the plea at an appropriate time.

“We will take it up at an appropriate time. Leave it at that,” CJI Ramana said.

The appeal, filed by a student, challenged the High Court’s order directing students and all stakeholders not to insist on wearing religious garments till the matter was resolved.

In the apex court Friday, the CJI also told Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, who mentioned the matter, “I don’t want to express anything. Don’t spread these things to larger levels… You also have to think about whether it’s proper to bring these things to Delhi, national level issues and all that.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state, pointed out that the interim order was yet to be released, and that Kamat should have pointed that out.