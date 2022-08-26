Supreme Court Live Updates: On last day as CJI, NV Ramana to deliver judgment on 2007 Gorakhpur case, election freebies issue

Recap: SC on Bilkis, PMLA, Pegasus

On the penultimate working day of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, the Supreme Court heard a number of high profile cases, including — the remission of Bilkis Bano’s convicts, Pegasus spyware, and the review petition against the PMLA judgment. Here’s what happened:

🔴 Bilkis Bano: Agreeing to hear a plea challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana allowed the released convicts to be made parties to the case. The bench, also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath, posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

🔴 PMLA: Underlining its support for a law against money laundering, the Supreme Court Thursday agreed to reconsider its verdict upholding key provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2005. And flagged, for reconsideration, issues that have been criticised as possible violations of due process: reversal of the presumption of innocence and disclosure of information.



🔴 Pegasus: The Supreme Court-appointed technical committee, which probed allegations of unauthorised use of Israeli NSO Group spyware Pegasus software for surveillance, examined 29 phones and found some malware in 5 of them, said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Thursday. CJI Ramana also said the government had not cooperated with the committee and had adopted the same stand that it had taken before the SC, in the panel’s proceedings too.