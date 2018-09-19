Supreme Court defers hearing in sexual harassment case against Tarun Tejpal to October 30

Tarun Tejpal (File) Tarun Tejpal (File)

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing in the sexual assault case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal to October 30.

Tejpal was accused of rape by one of his junior colleagues on November 7, 2013. She alleged that Tejpal assaulted her in the elevator of the Grand Hyatt in Panaji, where Tehelka was holding its annual Think Fest.

The case came to light when a number of media houses published a leaked trail of emails exchanged between the woman, Tejpal and the managing editor of Tehelka, Shoma Chaudhary. This further led Tejpal to step down from his post of editor-in-chief of the media house for six months to ‘recuse’ himself.

Based on the media reports, the crime branch of the Goa Police launched a preliminary probe leading to an FIR against Tejpal on three charges of sexual assault harassment and rape.

Tejpal arrived at Goa from Delhi on November 30, where he was denied anticipatory bail and arrested by the police. He was lodged in the Sada sub-jail in Goa’s Vasco. He was charged with rape, sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of his colleague on February 17, 2014.

After years of delay, former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal will finally face trial from February in an alleged rape case involving a now former junior colleague, a Goa court said on Tuesday. On 1 July 2014, the Supreme Court granted him bail.

After years of delay, the trial against the Tehelka’s former editor-in-chief finally started in Goa’s Mapusa in February this year.

