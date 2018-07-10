SC hearing on Section 377 LIVE: Five-judge Constitutional bench begins hearing today

The Supreme Court Tuesday will begin hearing a clutch of petitions challenging Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalises homosexuality. A five-judge Constitutional bench had refused to defer the hearing after the Centre sought more time to file its reply. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, comprises Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
The Centre on Monday had requested the court to adjourn the hearing for four weeks during which it would file its reply to the petitions. The bench, however, refused and listed it for today.
Section 377 deals with “unnatural offences,” and holds “whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”
