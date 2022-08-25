Supreme Court Live Updates: CJI bench to hear Bilkis Bano, Pegasus cases and review petition on PMLA today

In a move that could effectively fast-forward some crucial cases, including challenges to demonetisation (2016) and reservations to the economically weaker sections (2020), the Supreme Court Wednesday picked 25 cases that will be heard by five-judge Constitution benches starting next week.

This takes effect from August 29, two days after Justice UU Lalit takes over as the Chief Justice of India. CJI N V Ramana retires August 26.

“Take notice that the following five judges bench matters shall be listed before the concerned courts from Monday, the 29th August, 2022 for directions including filing of common compilation, filing of short written submissions and tentative indication with regard to time taken by learned counsel. The matters shall thereafter be listed as per directions of the court,” a notification of the Supreme Court stated.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court will hear in open court a review of its judgment upholding key provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. A three-judge Bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar (who has since retired), Dinesh Maheshwari, and C T Ravikumar had ruled on a batch of over 240 petitions challenging the special law against money laundering.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, one of the petitioners who challenged the PMLA, sought a review of the verdict. One of the key grounds on which review is sought includes: Amendments introduced as Money Bills: In 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, amendments including on bail and classification of predicate offences were made to the PMLA through the Finance Act. The petitioners argued that the PMLA amendments do not qualify as a Money Bill as defined under Article 110 of the Constitution.