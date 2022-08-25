Supreme Court Live Updates: CJI bench to hear Bilkis Bano, Pegasus cases and review petition on PMLA today

Supreme Court News Live Updates: Several important matters have been listed in the apex court today. A bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, who is set to retire on Friday, will be taking up the plea against the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.
The CJI will also preside over a hearing in the Pegasus case, where the Supreme Court will consider a report submitted by a commission appointed by it to conduct a “thorough inquiry” into allegations of use of the spyware for unauthorised surveillance.
A petition filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking a review of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) ruling will also be heard in open court Thursday. Other matters to be taken up today include, the plea related to security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit in January and Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea. A Constitution Bench will also assemble to consider the interim prayer to restrain the Election Commission from proceeding with applications by the Eknath Shinde camp seeking to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena and claiming right to use the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol.
In a move that could effectively fast-forward some crucial cases, including challenges to demonetisation (2016) and reservations to the economically weaker sections (2020), the Supreme Court Wednesday picked 25 cases that will be heard by five-judge Constitution benches starting next week.
This takes effect from August 29, two days after Justice UU Lalit takes over as the Chief Justice of India. CJI N V Ramana retires August 26.
Among the key cases likely to be taken up are those challenging the exercise of updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam (pending since 2016); challenge to the establishment of the Central Bureau of Investigation (pending since 2016); and the case challenging the demonetisation scheme (pending since 2016). Read more
