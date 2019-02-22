Supreme Court to hear petitions seeking review of Rafale verdict on Feb 26

The Supreme Court will hear petitions seeking review of its judgment on the controversial Rafale fighter jet case on February 26. A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna had conveyed to advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday that it would look into requests to hear review petitions against its December 14, 2018 verdict.

Along with Bhushan, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie had moved the apex court seeking a review of its judgment in the case, and alleged that the SC relied upon “incorrect claims” made by the Centre.

Supreme Court to hear petitions seeking review is its verdict in Rafale matter on February 26. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/uj6WiOMUiv — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) February 22, 2019

The CJI had pointed out that the combination of judges that heard the Rafale matter was different and that the current combination in which he was sitting would have to be changed to bring back the old one.

In its December 14 order, a bench of CJI Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had dismissed PILs that sought a court-monitored probe into the multi-billion dollar deal for purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France.

One of the issues raised by the petitioners was the choice of Reliance Aerostructure Ltd as an offset partner by Dassault Aviation Ltd, which manufactures Rafale. They alleged that the deal was tweaked to favour the Anil Ambani-owned company.

Earlier this month, a CAG report on Capital Acquisitions in Indian Air Force, which was tabled in the Rajya Sabha, noted that the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the one of the UPA.