Supreme Court sets aside HC order staying 75% quota for Haryana locals in private jobs

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the High Court order staying Haryana’s law reserving 75% of private sector jobs for residents of the state.

Saying that the Punjab and Haryana High Court did not give sufficient reasons while passing the judgment, it gave the HC four weeks to decide on the matter. The apex court was hearing an appeal of the Haryana government challenging the order.

The Bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai also asked the Haryana government not to take coercive action against employers during this time. “We do not intend to deal with merits of matter as we propose to request the high court to decide expeditiously and not later than four weeks. Parties are directed not to seek adjournment and be present before court for fixing the schedule for hearing,” the Bench said.

The High Court, on February 3, had granted interim stay on the Haryana government law on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state including Gurgaon. The Act provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.