Supreme Court grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui

The Supreme Court Friday granted interim bail to standup comic Munawar Faruqui in a case accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.
Faruqui had filed a writ petition as well as a Special Leave to Appeal (SLP), and both were heard by a bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai.
