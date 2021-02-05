Supreme Court grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui. (Twitter/@munawar0018)

The Supreme Court Friday granted interim bail to standup comic Munawar Faruqui in a case accusing him of hurting religious sentiments. Faruqui had filed a writ petition as well as a Special Leave to Appeal (SLP), and both were heard by a bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai.

