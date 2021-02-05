scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

Supreme Court grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui

Faruqui had filed a writ petition as well as a Special Leave to Appeal (SLP), and both were heard by a bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 11:27:19 am
Munawar Faruqui, Stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Madhya Prsadesh HC Munawar Faruqui, Indian stand up comic arrested, Munawar in Jail, Indian Express newsComedian Munawar Faruqui. (Twitter/@munawar0018)

The Supreme Court Friday granted interim bail to standup comic Munawar Faruqui in a case accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

Faruqui had filed a writ petition as well as a Special Leave to Appeal (SLP), and both were heard by a bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement