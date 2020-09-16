Supreme Court grants former Punjab DGP interim protection from arrest

Sumedh Singh Saini. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave interim protection from arrest to former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with a 1991 case of kidnapping and murder.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah asked the Punjab government to file its reply to Saini’s plea for anticipatory bail in three weeks time and gave one week to Saini to respond to what the state says.

Directing that the matter be listed after four weeks, the court said “petitioner shall not be arrested in connection with FIR No.007…” The case relates to the disappearance of a junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani.

