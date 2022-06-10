Supreme Court grants custody of 5-year-old Covid orphan to grandparents

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted the custody of a five-year-old child, who lost both parents to Covid-19, to his paternal grandparents.

Deciding an appeal by the child’s paternal grandfather, a bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose set aside the May 2 order of the Gujarat High Court, which granted the custody to the maternal aunt.

The SC noted that the reasons that weighed on the HC to grant the custody to the aunt were that the paternal grandparents were old — 71 and 63 years — while the aunt was just 46 years old; the aunt had a bigger family; the grandfather was a retired government servant depending on pension, while the aunt was a government employee and would be in a better position to take care of the minor.

However, the SC noted that the minor had shown inclination to stay with the grandparents and his custody remained with them following an interim order of the HC and that there was no grievance that the minor was not taken good care of.

The SC said though the grounds cited by the HC “may be relevant but they are not germane”. While stating that the HC had to make a “very difficult choice”, the SC, however, said it had committed an “error” by giving custody to the aunt.