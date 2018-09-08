Supreme Court gives states one week to implement mob lynching order

The bench asked states and union territories to give wide publicity to its orders and to put it up on their websites so as to spread the awareness. The bench asked states and union territories to give wide publicity to its orders and to put it up on their websites so as to spread the awareness.

Taking a serious note of the fact that only nine of the 29 states and two of the seven union territories (UTs) have so far complied with its July 17 order giving a slew of directions to deal with mob violence and cow vigilantism incidents across the country, the Supreme Court on Friday gave one week time to the remaining states and UTs to file compliance reports.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said no further time will be granted to the states and UTs for filing the report and also warned that respective Home Secretaries would be summoned if it was not filed within that period.

On July 17, the apex court while decrying incidents of lynchings had asked the Parliament to come up with a law to deter such crimes, saying “the horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be permitted to inundate the law of the land”.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that it has constituted a Empowered Group of Ministers “for considering the nature of the legislation to be passed” to comply with the court’s direction.

The bench asked states and union territories to give wide publicity to its orders and to put it up on their websites so as to spread the awareness.

While hearing a plea by Congress worker Tehseen Poonawala, the court also directed the Rajasthan government to file an affidavit explaining the action it had taken against police personnel facing allegations in the case of lynching of one Rakbar Khan in Alwar on July 20.

Rakbar Khan alias Akbar and his associate Aslam were reportedly lynched by villagers on suspicion that they were cow smugglers. While Aslam managed to escape, Rakbar died. The post-mortem report said that he died of ante-mortem injuries. There were allegations that the police personnel delayed in taking Khan to the hospital.

Following the incident, Poonawal and activist Tushar Gandhi had approached the court with a contempt petition against the Rajasthan government.

Appearing for the state, Additional Solicitor General said the concerned Station House Officer had been suspended and three policemen transferred. Departmental action was also being contemplated, he added.

