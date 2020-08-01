Supreme Court gives states 3 weeks for info on migrants back home

On Friday, the court said that despite the steps taken by the states and UTs, there were still some migrant workers stranded in different states, including Maharashtra. On Friday, the court said that despite the steps taken by the states and UTs, there were still some migrant workers stranded in different states, including Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court on Friday noted that states and Union Territories (UT) were yet to inform the court about what had been done to comply with its June 9 direction to maintain a record of migrant labourers who had arrived in these states and UTs in the wake of the lockdown.

“In our order dated 09.06.2020, we have noticed that the task which has now to be undertaken by the concerned States and Union Territories is to maintain record of all such migrant workers, who have arrived at different places… None of the States/Union Territories have filed any affidavit giving details of the compliance of the… direction,” a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said, giving the states and the UTs three more weeks to comply.

The apex court pointed out that they “are required to bring on record the mode and manner in which records of migrant labourers who have reached their native places are being maintained with their skill, nature of employment and other details”.

The June 9 order had, among other things, said that “details of all migrant labourers, who have reached their native places, shall be maintained (by the states and UTs) with details of their skill, nature of employment, earlier place of employment”.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the difficulties faced by migrant labourers following the lockdown, the Supreme Court had on June 9 asked all states and UTs to do the needful to send those stranded back to their native places within 15 days.

On Friday, the court said that despite the steps taken by the states and UTs, there were still some migrant workers stranded in different states, including Maharashtra. The bench asked Maharashtra to ensure the return of stranded workers.

