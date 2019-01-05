Supreme Court gives Centre two weeks to apprise it of steps for appointing Lokpal

The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Centre two weeks to apprise it of the steps taken so far to set up a search committee for the selection of Lokpal. “We request the learned Attorney General of India to ensure that the steps taken till date is brought on record by means of an affidavit of the Competent Authority which shall be filed within two weeks from today,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul ordered.

The court will hear the matter next on January 17.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, enacted in 2013, received presidential assent on January 1, 2014 and came into force on January 16, 2014. However, the appointment of the first Lokpal is yet to occur. Some states too are yet to appoint Lokayuktas.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal tried to explain the steps that had been taken since the last order in September 2018. But the CJI asked: “What all have you done till date? So much time is being taken. Bring everything on record what you have done since September 2018.”

The court was hearing a contempt plea filed by NGO Common Cause against the government for delaying the appointment of Lokpal. In July last year, the court had asked the Centre to expedite the process for shortlisting of suitable candidates for the post.