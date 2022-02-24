‘Can you change movie’s name?’: SC asks makes of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the makers of the Bollywood drama “Gangubai Kathiawadi” whether they would be willing to change the name of the movie given the cases filed against its release scheduled later this week.

“Is changing the title possible?”, a bench of Justices Justice Banerjee and J K Maheswari asked the counsel who appeared for the filmmakers to take instructions and inform the court on Thursday when it will hear the matter again.

The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an adaptation of the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges.

The SC was hearing an appeal against the Bombay High Court order refusing to stay the release of the film in a plea by Babuji Rawji Shah who claimed to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi and contended that the film and the book it is based on are defamatory to his mother’s reputation.

The HC also granted interim stay on criminal defamation proceedings against producers of the movie and its lead actor Alia Bhatt.

Shah has sought an injunction against Bhansali Productions from producing, directing or airing the promo of any film based on said novel.

He contended that the balance of convenience in a defamation suit must always be in favour of the defamed person.